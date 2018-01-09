Black Stars :  John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts

news

Kwaku Bonsam in a revelation has stated that the career of John Mensah, a former captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana is over because she divorced his ex-wife Henrietta.

Mensah’s career took a nosedive in 2012 after leading the Black Stars in the Equatorial Guinea/Gabon Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He hasn’t enjoyed any good club football since he called time on his career after the 2012 AFCON and is currently making plans to revive his career.

But, fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam believes, John Mensah will continue to battle with life if he fails to render an unqualified apology to his former wife.

“His Ex-wife has a good spirit and she was always interceding for him John Mensah through prayers and many ways which spiraled his greatness and Ghanaians will realize that ever since he divorced Henrietta John has not been the John we used to know and he (John Mensah ) will testify that things have really gone bad for him.

“The best thing for him to do now is to render unqualified apology to the lady and build a cordial relationship with her even if a comeback is not possible or else he will struggle in the years ahead of him.” Bonsam told KasapaFM.

Mensah made his Black Stars debut against Algeria, on 5th December 2001, just after his 19th birthday and since became a regular, starring in two World Cup tournaments, 2006 and 2010.

Kwaku Bonsam also warned footballers who divorce their wives at times when there is honey and milk and go for ladies described as gold-diggers to stop such deeds.