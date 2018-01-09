Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars :  John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts


Black Stars John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts

The renowned Ghanaian fetish priest has predicted doom for the former Black Stars skipper

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t apologise…- Kwaku Bonsam predicts
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwaku Bonsam in a revelation has stated that the career of John Mensah, a former captain of the senior male national football team of Ghana is over because she divorced his ex-wife Henrietta.

Mensah’s career took a nosedive in 2012 after leading the Black Stars in the Equatorial Guinea/Gabon Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He hasn’t enjoyed any good club football since he called time on his career after the 2012 AFCON and is currently making plans to revive his career.

But, fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam believes, John Mensah will continue to battle with life if he fails to render an unqualified apology to his former wife.

READ MORE: Juliet Ibrahim: I would have hosted the CAF Awards if not sabotage

 “His Ex-wife has a good spirit and she was always interceding for him John Mensah through prayers and many ways which spiraled his greatness and Ghanaians will realize that ever since he divorced Henrietta John has not been the John we used to know and he (John Mensah ) will testify that things have really gone bad for him.

“The best thing for him to do now is to render unqualified apology to the lady and build a cordial relationship with her even if a comeback is not possible or else he will struggle in the years ahead of him.” Bonsam told KasapaFM.

Mensah made his Black Stars debut against Algeria, on 5th December 2001, just after his 19th birthday and since became a regular, starring in two World Cup tournaments, 2006 and 2010.

Kwaku Bonsam also warned footballers who divorce their wives at times when there is honey and milk and go for ladies described as gold-diggers to stop such deeds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2017: Salah beats Drogba and Eto’o to emerge as African’s most famous football icon 2017 Salah beats Drogba and Eto’o to emerge as African’s most famous football icon
Video: Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappers Video Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappers
Ghana Premier League: Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K Ghana Premier League Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K
Ghana Premier League: I want AshGold to settle players before I sign a contract with them - CK Akonnor Ghana Premier League I want AshGold to settle players before I sign a contract with them - CK Akonnor
Football: English minnows cheer Man Utd glamour tie in FA Cup Football English minnows cheer Man Utd glamour tie in FA Cup
Football: Hodgson praises VAR system after English football debut Football Hodgson praises VAR system after English football debut

Recommended Videos

Transfer: Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player Transfer Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player
Football: The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time
World's Richest: Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo World's Richest Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo



Top Articles

1 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is...bullet
2 Football Coutinho completes 'dream' Barcelona movebullet
3 Black Stars Bizarre statue of Asamoah Gyan erected in Kumasi goes viralbullet
4 Controversy Juliet Ibrahim: I would have hosted the CAF Awards...bullet
5 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona win as player waits, Real Madrid heldbullet
6 Usain Bolt Sprint legend secures trial with Borussia Dortmundbullet
7 Latif Blessing Former GPL topscorer threatens to play for...bullet
8 Philippe Coutinho New Barca signing out for three weeksbullet
9 Ligue 1 Neymar, PSG run riot in French Cupbullet
10 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona sign 160-million-euro...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
2 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
3 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
5 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
6 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
7 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
8 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
9 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player...bullet

Football

kwesi appiah.jpg
Black Stars Kwesi Appiah would have taken Ghana to the 2018 World Cup - Deputy Minister
2017 Gyan, Ayew named among 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians
Ghana Football Association Executive committee accepts calendar for the next three seasons
Chinese media have been filled for days with reports that a deal has been reached for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to move to Fabio Cannavaro's Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande after the Bundesliga season
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chinese FA warns clubs over 'bidding war'