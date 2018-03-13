Home > Sports > Football >

Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’


Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’

The Ivorian international in a video is seen jamming to Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemy featuring dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Wilfred Bony has joined the list of people who are in love with Asamoah Gyan’s hit single ‘Dirty Enemies’ featuring Stonebwoy.

Gyan made inroads in the music industry when he released ‘African Girls’ with Castro after the 2010 FIFA World Cup and h has blessed his critics in a song titled ‘Dirty Enemies’.

“You una listen to what i say (4x), enemies nor bi God (2x), guardman nor fi too guardman guardman that one ebi fraud, enemies (2x) dem to get enemies. This year all my enemies(2x) dem go succeed,” he sung.

Didier Drogba performed with the song last weekend and his compatriot Wilfred Boney couldn’t wait to have his own share of the excitement that comes with the song.

Wilfred Bony is currently nursing his hamstring injury suffered, so hasn’t been featuring  for Swansea City

BRO THERE IS YOUR @asamoah_gyan3

A post shared by Bony Wilfried (@w.bony) on

 

