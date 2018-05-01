Callum Hudson Odoi fires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup triumph

news

English-born Ghanaian striker Callum Hudson Odoi netted a brace Chelsea thump Arsenal 4-0 to win the FA Youth Cup for the fifth consecutive season.

The Ghanaian was in inspiring for the young Blues, who were coming into the game with a first leg advantage.

The Blues opened the scoring after Billy Gilmour superbly chest-and-finish on the half-volley early on at the Emirates effectively ended the final as a serious contest.

Three further goals in a 20-minute spell placed a shiny gloss on another dominant display from Chelsea as Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged a brace either side of a neat finish from Tino Anjorin.

Callum Hudson Odoi lasted the entire duration, and was key in the club's success on Monday night. Meanwhile, compatriot Tariq Lamptey was an unsued substitute.

The 17 year old has already featured for the junior team of he three Lions of England, and was a member of the team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.