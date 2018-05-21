Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro and Morata will have no place in Spain’s 2018 FIFA World Cup team.
Morata scored 11 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and was a last-minute substitute in Sunday's FA Cup final win.
Spain begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.
Full squad
Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho (all Real Madrid), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique (both Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)
Midfield: Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (both Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)
Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico)