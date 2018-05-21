Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad


Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro and Morata will have no place in Spain’s 2018 FIFA World Cup team.

Alvaro Morata and his Chelsea teammates Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Marcos Alonso have been snubbed by Spain’s coach Julen Lopetegui after naming his 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Morata scored 11 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and was a last-minute substitute in Sunday's FA Cup final win.

Spain begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho (all Real Madrid), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique (both Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfield: Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (both Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico)

