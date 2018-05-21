Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Alvaro Morata and his Chelsea teammates Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Marcos Alonso have been snubbed by Spain’s coach Julen Lopetegui after naming his 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Morata scored 11 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and was a last-minute substitute in Sunday's FA Cup final win.

Spain begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho (all Real Madrid), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique (both Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfield: Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (both Barcelona) Saúl, Koke (both Atletico), Thiago (Bayern) Silva (Manchester City), Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez (all Real Madrid)

Forward: Iago Aspas (Celta), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico)