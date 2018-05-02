Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards

news

Christian Atsu was given a big recognition in the midst of other African players at the Best of Africa Awards (BoA) on Monday.

Best of Africa is an awards night that seek to celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African football players and players with their roots from Africa.

Christian Atsu has been involved in a lot of social intervention programmes home and abroad and his good works has gone unnoticed by BoA.

The footballers who were honoured on alongside Christian Atsu included Alex Iwobi, Yannick Bolassie, Wilfred Bony, Ngolo Kante, etc.