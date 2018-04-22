Home > Sports > Football >

Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash


English Premier League Christian Atsu ruled out of Everton vs Newcastle clash

The Ghanaian will not travel to Merseyside due to 'minor' knee injury, which similarly ruled him out of last weekend's 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Newcastle United attacker Christian Atsu has been sidelined for Monday's Premier League fixture against Everton, the Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed.

The setback is a blow to the 26-year-old, who is fighting to win back his place in the first eleven, having been displaced to the bench since the arrival of Kenedy in January.

"We have Atsu with a little problem, and we don’t want to take any risks at this stage," Benitez said.

“He has a knee problem. It’s just a little problem and he has had an injection, so we just have to be careful with him.

“It depends on his reaction as to whether he’ll play again this season.

"The plan is to keep him out of this game, see how he feels next week, and then see.

“If we have little problems, then we will try to protect the players if we can do it.

"We don’t want to take any risks with anyone when we don’t need to, so we’ll wait this week and see how he reacts.”

Atsu has made 28 league outings, involving 19 starts and two goals, for Newcastle so far this season.

He joined the outfit permanently in summer last year after helping the team secure topflight promotion during a loan stint from Chelsea.

He played for Everton in the 2014-15 campaign.

Brazil's Rivaldo, pictured in 2017, said that "to become the best in the world" his compatriot Neymar should leave for Spain
Football Former Brazil great Rivaldo advises Neymar to quit PSG
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Bursaspor midfielder makes injury return after two months injury layoff
Okyere Wriedt Ghanaian youngster tallies 17 goals for Bayern Munich II
Chelsea's striker Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring against Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 22, 2018
Football Chelsea face Manchester United in FA Cup final as Giroud sinks Saints