CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Police has confirmed that the President of the Republic of Ghana has ordered them to investigate the GFA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Anas exposé on football

The developing news comes on the wake of the Anas Amereyaw Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo who is believed to have watched the video by the investigative journalist has called for the CID to look into the matter.