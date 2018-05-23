Home > Sports > Football >

CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport


Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport

Nyantakyi has arrived on Wednesday he was taken to the CID Headquarters for investigation

The Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

This comes after the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo referring the GFA President Nyantakyi to the CID for further questioning with the charge of allegedly defrauding under false pretense.

President Akuffo-Addo was privy to the footage of the upcoming Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose christened “Number 12” which has been touted to be a mix of football and politics.

Kwesi Nyantakyi arrived from the Kotoka International Airport from Wednesday where he was picked up right on arrival to the CID Headquarters.

Nyantakyi who also doubles as the 1st Vice CAF President was in Morroco on a CAF Asignment when the order to interrogate him from the Presidency was made.

It will however be stated as interesting coincidence where the very talked about escapade which features Nyantakyi transpired in Morroco according to reports.

