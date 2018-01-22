news

Asamoah Gyan has expressed his displeasure over the way and manner he was handled by the Commission of Inquiry recommending that he should take up a leadership course after he had appeared before them.

Gyan was one of the principal actors in the 2014 Brazil FIFA World Cup, because he was the skipper of the Black Stars that threatened to boycott training over the delay in the payment of appearance fees.

The government of Ghana formed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate about what led to the incident.

The Commission of Inquiry recommended that the 32-year-old should be made to undergo leadership training in order to exhibit good leadership as the skipper of the Black Stars.

And Gyan barely four years down memory lane has expressed his dissatisfaction about the Commission's recommendation.

“In Ghana i have employed 300 people and i pay them every month, i also pay taxes. So i’m doing my best in Ghana’s economy. I haven’t been to a leadership school but i have been doing a lot in the economy,” he told Hot FM.

“When i moved from England to UAE, people said i moved because of money, when i moved to China they said the same thing. I will say the money i got is what i’m investing in the country, i have created jobs in the nation. For me the Commission has not been fair to me