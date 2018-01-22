Home > Sports > Football >

Gyan takes swipe at Commission of Inquiry into Brazil 2014 World Cup


Black Stars Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup wasn't fair to me- Asamoah Gyan

According to the Black Stars skipper, the Commission of Inquiry into Brazil were not fair to him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Commission of Inquiry into Brazil World Cup wasn't fair to me- Asamoah Gyan
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asamoah Gyan has expressed his displeasure over the way and manner he was handled by the Commission of Inquiry recommending that he should take up a leadership course after he had appeared before them.

Gyan was one of the principal actors in the 2014 Brazil FIFA World Cup, because he was the skipper of the Black Stars that threatened to boycott training over the delay in the payment of appearance fees.

The government of Ghana formed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate about what led to the incident.

The Commission of Inquiry recommended that the 32-year-old should be made to undergo leadership training in order to exhibit good leadership as the skipper of the Black Stars.

And Gyan barely four years down memory lane has expressed his dissatisfaction about the Commission's recommendation.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan to sign Ghanaian boxer into Baby Jet Promotions

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, says the 2014 World Cup Commission of Inquiry wasn’t fair to him.

“In Ghana i have employed 300 people and i pay them every month, i also pay taxes. So i’m doing my best in Ghana’s economy. I haven’t been to a leadership school but i have been doing a lot in the economy,” he told Hot FM.

“When i moved from England to UAE, people said i moved because of money, when i moved to China they said the same thing. I will say the money i got is what i’m investing in the country, i have created jobs in the nation. For me the Commission has not been fair to me

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Black Stars defender scores for Turkish side Video Black Stars defender scores for Turkish side
Ex-FIFA Player of the Year: George Weah sworn in as President of Liberia Ex-FIFA Player of the Year George Weah sworn in as President of Liberia
Football: Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president Football Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president
Ghanaian Football: Football rivalries in Ghana that made the game better Ghanaian Football Football rivalries in Ghana that made the game better
George Weah: From football icon to Liberia president George Weah From football icon to Liberia president
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Swansea submit £14M bid for Andre Ayew Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea submit £14M bid for Andre Ayew

Recommended Videos

E.K Afranie: Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery
Not so big bucks: The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you Not so big bucks The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will surprise you
How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting jail terms



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC sign Kwadwo Asamoahbullet
2 GHALCA G8 Tournament Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophybullet
3 Premier League Aguero treble gets Man City back on track as United...bullet
4 La Liga Real defy crisis talk as Barca extend leadbullet
5 La Liga Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific head injury as he...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman excels in Chelsea FCs 3-2...bullet
7 Phot Alexis Sanchez arrives at Carrington to undergo...bullet
8 Majeed Waris reveals how two Black Stars players adviced...bullet
9 Bundesliga Schalke threaten to drop Bayern-bound Goretzkabullet
10 Serie A Inter Milan fall further behind Napoli after...bullet

Top Videos

1 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
2 How two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India awaiting...bullet
3 Video Highlights of ex-Nigerian star suffering from emotional disorderbullet
4 Video Referee retaliates after Nantes defender infringed himbullet
5 Video Ronaldinho retires from footballbullet
6 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
7 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
8 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
9 New Year How soccer stars ushered in 2018bullet

Football

Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez, shown in this December 28, 2017 file photo, has produced plenty of memorable moments in north London but departs a divisive figure
Premier League Five things we learned in matchday 24
Lyon's forward Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG)
Memphis Depay Dutch grabs Lyon thrilling win over PSG
Javi Gracia, pictured in 2013, signed on an 18-month contract to manage Watford
Javi Gracia Former Malaga coach named Watford coach after Silva sacking
Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (L) is congratulated by teammates after he scored the team's 100th goal during a match against Werder Bremen on January 21, 2018
Bundesliga Five league things you may have missed