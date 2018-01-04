Confirmed :  Kotoko submit 26-man squad for Africa

news

Asante Kotoko have submitted a 26-man list to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the competition which starts in February.

The two times champions of Africa will face Congolese giants CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary stage of the championship.

The list, as seen below, comprises 3 Goalkeepers, 7 Defenders, 12 Midfielders and 4 strikers.

All the notable names expected are on the list except goalkeeper Ernest Sowah who has been excluded after he came out to say that the club chairman Dr. Kyei accused him of bribery following their defeat at Liberty Professionals.

Felix Annan

Michael Abu

Ibrahim Danlad

Amos Kwasi Frimpong

Edwin Frimpong Manso

Eric Akomanin Donkor

Augustine Sefah

Awudu Nafiu

Adams Wahab

Emmanuel Owusu

Owusu Jackson

Mohammed Vie Sylla

Kwame Boahene

Douglas Owusu Ansah

Baba Mahama

Jordan Opoku

Seth Opare

Kwesi Nti

Michael Yeboah

Collins Ameyaw

Frank Sarfo Gyamfi

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sadick Adams

Obed Owusu Ampong

Abass Mohammed

Yakubu Mohammed.