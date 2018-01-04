Confirmed :  Kotoko submit 26-man squad for Africa

The Porcupine Warriors have announced their team for the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup scheduled for February
The two times champions of Africa will face Congolese giants CARA Brazzaville in the preliminary stage of the championship.
The list, as seen below, comprises 3 Goalkeepers, 7 Defenders, 12 Midfielders and 4 strikers.
All the notable names expected are on the list except goalkeeper Ernest Sowah who has been excluded after he came out to say that the club chairman Dr. Kyei accused him of bribery following their defeat at Liberty Professionals.
Felix Annan
Michael Abu
Ibrahim Danlad
Amos Kwasi Frimpong
Edwin Frimpong Manso
Eric Akomanin Donkor
Augustine Sefah
Awudu Nafiu
Adams Wahab
Emmanuel Owusu
Owusu Jackson
Mohammed Vie Sylla
Kwame Boahene
Douglas Owusu Ansah
Baba Mahama
Jordan Opoku
Seth Opare
Kwesi Nti
Michael Yeboah
Collins Ameyaw
Frank Sarfo Gyamfi
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Sadick Adams
Obed Owusu Ampong
Abass Mohammed
Yakubu Mohammed.