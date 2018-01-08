Controversy :  Juliet Ibrahim: I would have hosted the CAF Awards gala if not sabotage

Home > Sports > Football >

The Ghanaian artiste says she would have hosted the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards if he had not been sabotaged.

Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she was denied the chance to host the 2017 Aiteo CAF Award because she was sabotaged.

It appears Shatta Wale was not the only Ghanaian celebrity who was prevented from performing at the just ended CAF Awards held at the International Conference Centre, Accra last week Thursday.

Juliet Ibrahim in a tweet has revealed that he was snubbed because the people the organisers spoke to about her said they didn’t know how to reach him.

 “I’ll speak from a personal experience; apparently, the organisers came down to Accra and asked a few of the Ghanaians they know for my contact because they wanted me to host alongside Didier Drogba. But, when they were asked, they replied with “oh we don’t know her number”.

She indicated that the organisers who pressed further but could not get to her had to choose another person to host the show although they wanted her to do so because of her past glories with CAF ceremonies.

“This response allowed the organisers to fly in a South African host to co-host with Didier. Only for me to bump into one of the organisers on 3rd January and he narrated all that went down to me. It was now too late to put me on the bill to co-host. Life goes on…

The CAF Awards gala which was successful, but for controversies surrounding Shatta Wale inability to perform, amongst debate that Ghanaian artistes were snubbed.

