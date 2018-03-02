news

Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo would have to be behind the scenes regarding the Fire for Fire TV show after he took a swipe at Kwesi Nyantakyi on the show.

It is understood that Songo hurled insults on Kwesi Nyantakyi for destroying Ghana football in the wake of delay in the start of the 2018 Ghana Premier League due to a High Court injunction placed on the league by Accra Gt. Olympics.

The reports state the ‘Fire Man’ was stopped from further cutting Nyantakyi into pieces on the show by the management of Multimedia especially, after they had to intervene for Kwesi Nyantakyi to drop GHC 2m defamatory case against Countryman Songo.

The reports further indicate that Policemen were even around to help calm matter.

Former Kitz FM Sports host, Kobby Stone stood in for Countryman Songo on Thursday as they sort out matters.