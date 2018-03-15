Home > Sports > Football >

Court dismisses Olympics second injunction


Ghana Premier League

Court dismisses Olympics appeal to place an injunction on the Ghana Premier League in the case against the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association can now breathe some fresh air as the appeal from Accra Great Olympics has been dismissed.

The judge who sat on the case insisted that the court has no jurisdiction on the case and that the matter should be handled internally by the Ghana Football Association’s judicial bodies.

This then leaves Accra Great Olympics to the mercy of the judicial processes to which Accra Great Olympics went through before dragging the case to court.

Accra Great Olympics has had their request to place an injunction on the Ghana Premier League dismissed for the second time.

This was after Justice Anthony Yeboah rejected the first appeal for an injuction on the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, FIFA has snubbed the request of an Olympics fan to further delay the league to allow the matter to be resolved before the league starts.

The world Governing body also rejected the plea of Enock Niibi Osekan to apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code on the case at hand.

The 2017/2018  Ghana Premier League is set to commence this weekend according to reports.

