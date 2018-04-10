Home > Sports > Football >

Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyi


Don't seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyi

George Afriyie has served as Nyantakyi’s vice for the past three years, but has declared in own intentions of succeeding his boss as FA president come next year.

  Published:
play
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has been warned by vice president George Afriyie not to seek re-election or risk losing his credibility.

According to him, Nyantakyi must stay true to his word and do away with any thoughts of again standing for election.

Kwesi Nyantakyi (right) and George Afriyie play

Kwesi Nyantakyi (right) and George Afriyie

 

However, his candidature has been challenged by some members of the Executive Committee, who believe he is not qualified enough for the FA presidency.

Also, some leading members of the FA have called on Nyantakyi to vie for a fourth successive term when his current mandate expires in 2019.

However, Afriyie insists it was Nyantakyi himself who said he will no longer seek re-election and has warned the FA president to stay true to his words or risk losing credibility in the eyes of the public.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, the GFA vice president said: "Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is the President of Ghana Football Association, First vice president of CAF and a FIFA Executive council member. He granted an interview to Graphic Sports, Joy FM and Vision 1 FM all on three different occasions and said he’s not standing for elections again.

"What I want everybody to understand is that those were his words. If he changes his mind tomorrow with the word trust in the bracket of the man of his stature, he knows the consequences.

"A man of his stature as a lawyer, if you say something on three occasions and you later change your mind you lose the trust people have for you."

Nyantakyi has been in office as GFA president since 2005.

Ghana Football Association George Afriyie insist he will run for the GFA Presidency in 2019 no matter what happens