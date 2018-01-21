Home > Sports > Football >

Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophy


GHALCA G8 Tournament Dreams FC beat Hearts of Oak to win trophy

  • Published:
play
Newly Promoted Dreams FC came from a goal down to defeat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the final of the GHALCA G8 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Kodie fires the Phobians into the lead after only 12 minutes with a thunderous strike from 30 yards but Dreams FC got in the equaliser6 minutes later after Razak Cromwell danced his way through the defense and lifted the ball beautifully over the on rushing Benjamin Mensah.

Dreams FC got the match winning goal in the 60th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Hearts goalkeeper Ben Mensah was adjudged to have brought down Veteran striker Eric Gawu in the box.

Skipper Leornard Owusu stepped up to convert the resulting Penalty expertly to give the ‘still believe’ club the lead.

Things moved from bad to worse for the Phobians in the 84th minute as defender Musah Inusah received his matching orders after attracting his second yellow card of the game.

The last minutes of the game was frantic with both side guilty of missing easy chances, but there was not to be a late drama as Dreams held on to their advantage to win the tournament.

