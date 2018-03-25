Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum

news

Berekum Chelsea tasted their second defeat of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season after losing 1-0 to Dreams FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Chelsea, who were pipped 1-0 by Ebusua Dwarfs in the league opener last week, were gunning to pick their first maximum points in front of their boisterous home fans.

The Blues made incursions in the first half with some beautiful display but failed to create any meaningful opportunities.

Dreams FC took charge of the game midway through the first half and created some decent half chances but the back-line of the hosts stood resolute to the test.

The second stanza started with a bit of balance as both sides went in search of the initiative but it was Dreams FC who drew the first blood courtesy Samuel Pimpong's 55th minute strike.

The hosts went in search for the leveler as they attacked with pace and power but the visitors had other ideas by defending astonishingly.

Tried as the hosts did to take something out from the game but they always fell short as referee Nuhu Liman blew his whistle for the end of the 90 minutes.

The victory takes Dreams FC to second on the league standings with six points whereas Berekum Chelsea are rooted to the bottom of the log.

credit: Ghanasoccernet