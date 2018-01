news

Former Asante Kotoko Dauda Mohammed has shared the photo of his stunning girlfriend via Instagram.

The name of Mohammed’s girlfriend is Linda Ugo and this is how the former national U-20 star introduced her ''The love of my world.''

READ MORE: DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensive player after joining Chinese Super League side

There isn’t much information about Linda Ugo, but it appears the tall light skinned goddess met the Ghanaian youngster after he moved to Belgium.

Ugo has 11,000 followers on Instagram.