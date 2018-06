news

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay is currently on holidays in Ghana.

Depay, born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother has arrived in his father’s country to have some quality time in the West African country.

The Dutch international after failing to impress at Manchester United after joining the side with high expectation has relaunched his career at French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon

He has capped 37 times for the Dutch national team, scoring 9 goals in the process.