Ex-prez Kufour weeps for Ghana as he watches Anas exposé


Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé

The former president is one of the few people who have had the opportunity to watch the Anas undercover investigative piece on football, before it is premiered on 6th June

Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas exposé
John Agyekum Kuffour was stunned as he watched the investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

6 June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after watching a section of the Anas expose’ on football.

President Kuffour was saddened after watching the video ahead of the premiering of the investigative piece at the International Conference Kuffour on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I want the nation to be shocked of this practice. It is evil," he said.

 

