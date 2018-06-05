Ex-prez Kufour weeps for Ghana as he watches Anas exposé

news

John Agyekum Kuffour was stunned as he watched the investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

6 June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after watching a section of the Anas expose’ on football.

President Kuffour was saddened after watching the video ahead of the premiering of the investigative piece at the International Conference Kuffour on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I want the nation to be shocked of this practice. It is evil," he said.