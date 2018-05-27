Home > Sports > Football >

Loris Karius gets message of support from Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda


UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda

According to the 2014 FIFA World Cup gloves man for the Black Stars, only people without the technical know-how will blame the German.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has jumped to defence of under-fire Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius whose two unpardonable mistakes handed Real Madrid the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League trophy in Kyiv on Saturday night.

According to the 2014 FIFA World Cup gloves man for the Black Stars, only people without the technical know-how will blame the German.

Karius threw a ball at Karim Benzema to hand Madrid a second-half lead and then let a simple save through his hands to give the Spanish giants a 3-1 lead.

The second howler killed off all hope of a Liverpool comeback as Real Madrid won a third straight title.

Karius has been severely criticized for his school-boy errors but Duada posted a message of solidarity on Twitter.

It read: ''When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you, be strong mate ????????????@LorisKarius. Only people who are not technical will blame you and use all kind of words on you.''

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Championship: Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest English Championship Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest
UEFA Champions League: Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike UEFA Champions League Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike
Russia 2018: Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup? Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Football: Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move Football Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
6 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
7 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Real Madrid won the Champions League final in Kiev has left a sour taste at the club.
Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates promotion with his staff
Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic
Liverpool were stunned by Mohamed Salah's injury, according to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum
Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'