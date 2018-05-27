news

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has jumped to defence of under-fire Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius whose two unpardonable mistakes handed Real Madrid the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League trophy in Kyiv on Saturday night.

According to the 2014 FIFA World Cup gloves man for the Black Stars, only people without the technical know-how will blame the German.

Karius threw a ball at Karim Benzema to hand Madrid a second-half lead and then let a simple save through his hands to give the Spanish giants a 3-1 lead.

The second howler killed off all hope of a Liverpool comeback as Real Madrid won a third straight title.

Karius has been severely criticized for his school-boy errors but Duada posted a message of solidarity on Twitter.

It read: ''When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you, be strong mate ????????????@LorisKarius. Only people who are not technical will blame you and use all kind of words on you.''