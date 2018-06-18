Pulse.com.gh logo
FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to bring reforms


The General Secretary of the GFA will travel with the Minister for Youth and Sports and the Protocol Officer of the association to meet FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland.

play FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
Government of Ghana can only meet FIFA with members of the Ghana Football Association to deliberate on ways to bring reforms into Ghana football.

Government has suspended all football activities in Ghana, after several football and match officials were caught on camera receiving bribes.

A five member committee chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah has been formed to oversee the running of football on an interim basis as steps are taken to being reform into the game in the country to restore public’s confidence in the sport.

FIFA has however, instructed government that they can only meet the world football governing body to discuss measures to reform Ghana football with the GFA.

The Minister for Youth of Sports Isaac Asiamah will now travel to Zurich to meet FIFA with two GFA members Isaac Addo, the General Secretary and Alex Asante, the Protocol Officer.

Meanwhile Kudjoe Fianoo, the president of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has turned down his membership of the five member committee formed by government to run football.

