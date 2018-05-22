Home > Sports > Football >

Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order


GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order

The President of the Republic of Ghana is been accused of 'defrauding by false prestence'

  Published:
play Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order
An order has been issued for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the uncover investigation on Ghana football.

Below are the five facts about his arrest:

The President of Ghana Akufo-Addo called for Nyantakyi’s arrest.

He has been accused of ‘defrauding by false pretence’

The President of the Republic of Ghana ordered for Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest after watching the Anas exposé on football.

The GFA capo is currently not in the country, but he is expected to return on Wednesday.

Kwesi Nyantakyi will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning.

