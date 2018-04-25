Home > Sports > Football >

Football officials gather to support Ahmad's doctorate ceremony


At UPSA Kwesi Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

The Black Stars coach and the GFA President were among several football officials who have gathered at UPSA to support the CAF President Ahmad ahead of his honorary degree by the University.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi and other federation Presidents have gathered at the University of Professional Studies-Accra where the CAF President will be handed an honorary Doctorate degree on Wednesday.

Ahmad Ahmad who unseated Issah Hayatou has the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to be honoured with a doctorate degree by a Ghanaian university.

play

 

play

 

 

And in a grand ceremony on the campus of the University of Professional Studies where Ahmad will be done the honour, several football personalities have gathered to support the CAF President on his special day including Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal.

play

 

 

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo has arrived to grace the occasion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Head to head: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Head to head: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Football: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - five facts on an intense rivalry Football Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - five facts on an intense rivalry
Football: Egypt's Salah wins admiration of Israel defence minister Football Egypt's Salah wins admiration of Israel defence minister
Football: Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans Football Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans
Video: Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togo
Football: Bale with work to do against Bayern to repair relationship with Zidane Football Bale with work to do against Bayern to repair relationship with Zidane

Recommended Videos

Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?
Pulse Sports: Would you want KP Boateng and Muntari back into the Black Stars? Pulse Sports Would you want KP Boateng and Muntari back into the Black Stars?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in...bullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
8 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet
9 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials...bullet
10 Bless You Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

UEFA Champions League Liverpool thrash Roma in 7-goal thriller
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury will likely take him out of the World Cup and any remaining games this season
Football Oxlade-Chamberlain injury casts shadow on five-star Liverpool show
Mohamed Salah
Football Salah superb but five-star Liverpool give Roma lifeline
Jurgen Klopp (R) applauds the Liverpool fans along with James Milner after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma
Football 'Fantastic' Liverpool surpass Klopp's expectations