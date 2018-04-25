The Black Stars coach and the GFA President were among several football officials who have gathered at UPSA to support the CAF President Ahmad ahead of his honorary degree by the University.
Ahmad Ahmad who unseated Issah Hayatou has the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to be honoured with a doctorate degree by a Ghanaian university.
And in a grand ceremony on the campus of the University of Professional Studies where Ahmad will be done the honour, several football personalities have gathered to support the CAF President on his special day including Kwesi Appiah, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Osei Kweku Parma, a member of the Executive Committee of the GFA, Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal.
Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo has arrived to grace the occasion.