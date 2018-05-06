news

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong netted twice as Tianjin TEDA demolished Guizhou Hengfeng 5-1 at home in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Acheampong converted a penalty in the 81st minute to give his side a 4-0 lead.

Three minutes later his second goal was registered and on 88 minutes he was substituted by Haoyu Mao.

Acheampong has now tallied seven goals in seven appearances.

But Tjaronn Chery pulled one back for the the visitors.

The opening goal was scored by Jiakang Hui in the 16th minute and then he doubled the lead after 29 minutes.

Muzepper Mirahmetjan's 59th minute made it three-nil.