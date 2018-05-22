GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks

news

Top officials at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) quickly left their offices empty after the President ordered for the arrest of the Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A visit to the office at Ridge in the Greater Accra region showed officials of the FA driving off quickly after the news broke.

The president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi is wanted for defrauding by false pretense.

President Akufo-Addo ordered his arrest after he watched an investigative documentary by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas into corruption in football administration.

The investigative piece will be aired on June 6, 2018. Anas had earlier said that this piece when aired will cause some powerful people in the sports sector to shiver.

The order for his arrest threatens to loosen his more than 17-years old grip on the Ghana Football Association.