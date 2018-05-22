Home > Sports > Football >

GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks


Anas Exposé GFA officials ‘missing’ in office as news of Nyantakyi arrest breaks

A visit to the office at Ridge in the Greater Accra region showed officials of the FA driving off quickly after the news broke.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top officials at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) quickly left their offices empty after the President ordered for the arrest of the Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A visit to the office at Ridge in the Greater Accra region showed officials of the FA driving off quickly after the news broke.

The president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi is wanted for defrauding by false pretense.

READ ALSO: The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning

President Akufo-Addo ordered his arrest after he watched an investigative documentary by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas into corruption in football administration.

The investigative piece will be aired on June 6, 2018. Anas had earlier said that this piece when aired will cause some powerful people in the sports sector to shiver.

The order for his arrest threatens to loosen his more than 17-years old grip on the Ghana Football Association.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order
Arrest Order: FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue - Moses Foh-Amoaning
Anas Exposé: The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning Anas Exposé The GFA thinks they are untouchable – Foh Amoaning
Social Media Reactions: How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order
Anas Exposé: 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect reaction to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest news
Breaking News: Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing...bullet
5 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
7 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad...bullet
8 Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
10 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case
Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut at Sporting before moving to Manchester United in 2003
Football Ronaldo voices support for Sporting players after attack
FIFA said it could find no evidence of doping among players from World Cup host nation Russia's squad
Football Russian footballers cleared after FIFA doping probe
138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
#UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra