The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed all football matches in the country until further notice.

A statement on the association’s website said: “This is as a result of a directive from the government of Ghana.”

“In effect, the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 matches and the Sanford Women’s FA Cup Round of 16 games will not come off as scheduled,” a statement added.

However, the Ghana Police Service has declared the premises of the GFA as a crime scene.

