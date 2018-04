news

Ghanaian footballer Salifu Okacha has passed away after he got drowned in a pool in Niger.

According to the reports Okocha died after he had dived into the pool while in the company of his teammates in Niger, where he plies his trade for AS Fan.

He was a member of the Nania FC team that emerged as the first lower division side to win the MTN FA Cup in 2011.

Salifu Okocha also played for Ghanaian clubs namely Wa All Stars and Tamale Utrecht.