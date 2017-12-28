Ghanaian Players Abroad :  Samuel Inkoom gets new club following FIFA ban

news

Samuel Inkoom has completed his move to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh Omdurman following a ban by the world football governing body for breaching the terms of agreement with his agent.

Inkoom failed to pay the agent his full share of the booty after he was transferred from Ukrainian side Dnipro three years ago.

The Ghana international who was plying his trade in Bulgaria with Vereya saw his contract terminated and has since been clubless.

However, with just six months into his ban Al Merreikh have their petition to sign Samuel Inkoom accepted by FIFA.

The Sudanese outfit will be Inkoom’s eleventh professional club, having previously played for the likes of Hasaacas, Kotoko, FC Basel, Dnipro, etc.

He represented Ghana in both the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and was also part of the Black Satellites team that became the first African side to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.