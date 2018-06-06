Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaians react on twitter to Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere


Social Media Reaction Check out what Ghanaians are saying on Twitter about Anas’ ‘Numer 12’ premiere

  • Published:
play
Social media gets exciting with hilarious tweets as Ghanaians throng Conference center to watch Anas’ GFA expose.

Lots of social media conversations ongoing as the premiere of Anas’ recent expose takes off today.

Netizens are on the premiere of the much-awaited sting documentary by celebrated investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’. Ghana's social media scene has been in overdrive with some interesting, mostly hilarious tweets.

The reactions follows an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

Check out some social media reactions

 

