Good News :  Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue

Galatasaray have made the move to rescue Emmanuel Eboue from the poverty that has hit the former Ivory Coast international.

The 34-year-old in an interview with the Mirror UK revealed that he has lost everything to his ex-wife following a divorce and he can’t afford a even a washing machine at the moment.

The worried star said: “I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister.

"Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

"She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.

Eboue who was rated as one of the finest right full backs in the world a decade a go after sharing his ordeal pleaded with his former clubs and PFA to come to his rescue.

And Galatasaray, his former Turkish side have offered him assistant coaching role at the U-14 team level, according to reports.

Fatih Terim, Galatasaray team manager, told CNNTurk: "We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend.