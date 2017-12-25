Home > Sports > Football >

Good News :  Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue


Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue

The Turkish giants have heard the plea of their former defender for financial assistance and they have made the move to salvage the situation.

  • Published:
play Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescue
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Galatasaray have made the move to rescue Emmanuel Eboue from the poverty that has hit the former Ivory Coast international.

The 34-year-old in an interview with the Mirror UK revealed that he has lost everything to his ex-wife following a divorce and he can’t afford a even a washing machine at the moment.

The worried star said: “I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister.

"Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

"She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.

Eboue who was rated as one of the finest right full backs in the world a decade a go after sharing his ordeal pleaded with his former clubs and PFA to come to his rescue.

And Galatasaray, his former Turkish side have offered him assistant coaching role at the U-14 team level, according to reports.

Fatih Terim, Galatasaray team manager, told CNNTurk: "We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Mutko suspends Russian football role to fight Olympic lifetime ban Football Mutko suspends Russian football role to fight Olympic lifetime ban
Barcelona: Lionel Messi's message to Neymar on Christmas is heartwarming Barcelona Lionel Messi's message to Neymar on Christmas is heartwarming
Football: Mourinho takes dig at City's 'extra day' Football Mourinho takes dig at City's 'extra day'
Grace to Grass: These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost everything after years of labour Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost everything after years of labour
Photos: Premier League team of the season so far Photos Premier League team of the season so far
Abednego Tetteh: Ex-Bechem United striker joins Sudanese club Hilal Obeid Abednego Tetteh Ex-Bechem United striker joins Sudanese club Hilal Obeid

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Eboue
Fan Love: 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017
Football: Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017



Top Articles

1 Good News Galatasaray comes to Emmanuel Eboue rescuebullet
2 Grace to Grass These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost...bullet
3 Statement Kotoko's Sadick Adams rushed to the hospital after Hearts drawbullet
4 Sadick Adams Kotoko striker sends thought-provoking message from...bullet
5 In Kumasi Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko...bullet
6 Barcelona Lionel Messi's message to Neymar on Christmas is...bullet
7 Urgent Transfers Ghanaian players who should totally switch...bullet
8 Premier league Watch Jordan Ayew's sublime equaliser for...bullet
9 Premier League Atsu, Ayew score as Newcastle beat West...bullet
10 Photos Premier League team of the season so farbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Emmanuel Ebouebullet
2 Video Sammy Kuffour shows respect to 1971 African Player of the Yearbullet
3 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
4 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
5 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
6 Back to Chelsea Michael Essien visits 'daddy' Jose Mourinho at...bullet
7 Video Thomas Partey’s amazing goal at trainingbullet
8 Fan Love 5 times the Black Stars annoyed Ghanaian fans in 2017bullet
9 Video Counntryman Songo slam Obour and Manasseh over...bullet
10 Video Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round onebullet

Football

Sports events to watch out for in 2018
jor1.jpg
Ghanaian Players Abroad I want to score every week – Jordan Ayew
african-footballer-3.jpg
CAF Awards Gala Public voting opened for Footballer of The Year category
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged ahead of Liverpool's clash with bottom side Swansea that a Premier League title challenge is beyond them
Football Klopp tells Liverpool to focus on Euro ambitions