Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World Cup records for the wrong reason


The Black Stars player is the only player to miss two penaltis in open play at the Mundial.

  Published:
play Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World Cup records for the wrong reason
Asamoah Gyan has wasted two penalty kicks at the FIFA World Cup and surprisingly he is the only player to achieve this unwanted feat at the Mundial.

As the World Cup draws closer, Pulse Sports has done a reflection into the history of the football piece and it happens that Asamoah Gyan is the only player with two penalty misses.

In 2006 Ghana were awarded a penalty kick in their first ever game at the FIFA World Cup against Czech Republic yet Asamoah Gyan who stepped forward for the kick wasted it.

He had scored the opener for the Black Stars, but failed to give the West Africans a two goal cushion, before Sulley Muntari sealed the score line with the second.

Asamoah Gyan was in the news again for the wrong reason regarding penalty kicks when he failed to send Ghana into a historic semi-finals.

The Black Stars were awarded a late minute injury time penalty against Uruguay in the quarters of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, after Luis Suarez had used his hand to prevent Dominc Adiyeah’s header from entering the net…

Asamoah Gyan’s penalty kick which was the last kick of the game hit the cross bar to give the Uruguans a big sigh of relief and Ghana broke the hearts of Oak Africans when they lost the penalty shootout.A

Gyan with six FIFA World Cup goals is the greatest African scorer at the Mundial, yet his penalties misses is yet to be replicated.

