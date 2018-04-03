Has Countryman Songo moved from Adom TV to Zyolofon FM?

news

Popular Ghanaian sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyeman known as Countryman Songo is reported to have joined Zylofon Media’s FM station.

Countryman Songo who has made a name for his Multimedia show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV was suspended by the media company after insulting comments made in relation to Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Multimedia had already been legally warned by lawyers of the GFA president in relation to their employee Patrick Osei Agyemang making comments without evidence on numerous occasions.

The issue which seemed to have been settled between Multimedia and Kwesi Nyantakyi was ignited when Songo returned to his old antics with the station being taken off air in a live broadcast as the media company did not want to face the consequences of his actions.

Having worked for Multimedia for the last 13 years, Countryman Songo could be starting a new journey with Zylofon FM of Zylofon Media, a media company that is quickly gaining grounds in Ghana.