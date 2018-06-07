Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches


#Number12 Hearts condemn Anas' Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches

The Phobains are unhappy that all matches that were fixed in the Anas expose involved the Accra giants.

Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed their displeasure over Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI to fix their matches without the club’s fore knowledge.

The undercover investigation led by the multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was premiered on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre and it saw several referees and some GFA officials compromise themselves by receiving bribes from Tiger Eye PI agent to fix matches.

And Hearts of Oak was used by actors planted by the undercover agency to lure referees into taking bribes.

Although, the Phobains are pleased rots in Ghana football have been exposed, they are not happy that their club was as a bait to bribe referees and have therefore condemned it.

Below is the full statement:

#Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was captured
Russian President Vladimir Putin says World Cup must leave a sporting legacy for youth built around the new and refurbished stadiums
Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets
Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman
Football Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club
Number 12 expose Government should dissolve GFA- Nii Lantey Vanderpuye