Hearts condemn Anas’ Tiger Eyes PI for fixing their matches

news

Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed their displeasure over Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI to fix their matches without the club’s fore knowledge.

The undercover investigation led by the multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was premiered on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre and it saw several referees and some GFA officials compromise themselves by receiving bribes from Tiger Eye PI agent to fix matches.

And Hearts of Oak was used by actors planted by the undercover agency to lure referees into taking bribes.

Although, the Phobains are pleased rots in Ghana football have been exposed, they are not happy that their club was as a bait to bribe referees and have therefore condemned it.

Below is the full statement: