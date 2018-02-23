Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts names Henry Wellington as interim coach


The assistant coach of Hearts of Oak has been elevated to head the club on an interim basis.

Henry Wellington has been named as the acting coach of Accra Hearts of Oak following the sack of Frank Nuttal.

Frank Nuttal’s appointment as the head coach of Hearts of Oak was terminated on Thursday after he was found guilty of misconduct.

Wellington who was his assistant last season has been given the nod to lead the Phobians until further notice.

A statement confirming Wellington as interim head coach read:

Effective, immediately, Assistant Coach, Henry Lamptey Wellington, has been asked to take charge of the first team duties and will serve as Interim Head Coach until further notice.”

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the upcoming season has been scheduled for 3rd March, after an injunction by Great Olympics was thrown out by an Accra High Court.

