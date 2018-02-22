news

Muniru has expressed his joy over his senior brother’s move to Deportivo La Coruna and this is how he did it.

Muniru took to his Twitter handle to state that the ‘Beast’ is back.

Muniru who now plies his trade in the Portuguese league d his senior brother Muntari were both clubless for some time after their clubs parted ways with them after the end of last season.

READ MORE: Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo

They used to train together on their own until Muniru landed his deal and Muntari has also followed suit.

Sulley Muntari will be playing under Clarence Seedorf who is the manager Deportivo La Coruna.