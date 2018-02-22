Sulley Muntari has joined Deportivo La Coruna in the Spainish La Liga.
Muniru took to his Twitter handle to state that the ‘Beast’ is back.
Muniru who now plies his trade in the Portuguese league d his senior brother Muntari were both clubless for some time after their clubs parted ways with them after the end of last season.
READ MORE: Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo
They used to train together on their own until Muniru landed his deal and Muntari has also followed suit.
Sulley Muntari will be playing under Clarence Seedorf who is the manager Deportivo La Coruna.