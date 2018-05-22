Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get

news

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi could get a 25-year jail term if found guilty in issues relating to him defrauding by false pretence.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana ordered for the arrest of Nyantakyi on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

With the offence of defrauding by false pretence a 2nd-degree felony, the Ghana Football Association president could go to prison for 25 years if found guilty.

“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary,” the Deputy Chief of Staff said in a press conference.

“The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently not in the country and is expected to arrive on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The GFA boss will report to the CID office when he arrives in the country.