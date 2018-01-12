Home > Sports > Football >

Video!!!


Video Highlights of the ex-Nigerian star who is suffering from emotional disorder

Wilson Oruma has been battling with emotional disorder since he was duped by a pastor in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma has been going through emotional trauma after he was reportedly duped by an unknown pastor.

Oruma who made several millions of Naira during his playing days is now broke after he was defrauded by a fake man of God and in the process lost a whopping sum of N1.2 billion.

The new development of the ex-Olympique Marseille star man has emerged just a month after Emmanuel Eboue revealed he has lost everything he toiled for all these years to his ex-wife, following a bitter divorce.

READ MORE: Two Ghanaian footballers roam the streets after being duped by pastor

Oruma’s close friend, Emakpor Dibofun is quoted to have told Complete Sports that the former Super Eagles star is yet to recover from the fortune he lost to fraudsters.

Dibofun said: “Wilson Oruma hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped.

“He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement,” he said.

The 41-year-old played for RC Lens, Nancy, Samsunspor, Nimes, Servette, Sochaux, Marseille and Guingamp, and Kavala FC of Greece before hanged up his boots in November 2010.

He featured for Nigeria from the junior teams to the senior national football team while playing with the likes of Kanu and Okocha.

Oruma was part of the Nigerian team that won gold at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup and gold in football at the 1996 Summer Olympics, couple with bronze medals in both the 2002 and 2006 African Cup of Nations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

£65m Record Move: DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensive footballer £65m Record Move DR Congo striker becomes African's most expensive footballer
Football: Liverpool can cope without Coutinho: Oxlade-Chamberlain Football Liverpool can cope without Coutinho: Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football: Everton in talks to sign Arsenal's Walcott Football Everton in talks to sign Arsenal's Walcott
Premier League meets NBA: English Premier League stars attend London Basketball event in their numbers Premier League meets NBA English Premier League stars attend London Basketball event in their numbers
Wilson Oruma: Ex-Nigerian playmaker suffers mental disorder after being duped by pastor Wilson Oruma Ex-Nigerian playmaker suffers mental disorder after being duped by pastor
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Technology debuts as local African talent goes on show Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Technology debuts as local African talent goes on show

Recommended Videos

Transfer: Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player Transfer Philippe Coutinho unveiled as a Barcelona player
Football: The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all time
World's Richest: Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo World's Richest Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name is not Messi or Ronaldo



Top Articles

1 Greener Pastures Abroad Two Ghanaian footballers roam the streets of...bullet
2 Mas-Ud Didi Dramani Ex-Kotoko boss appointed coach of Danish giants FC...bullet
3 Andres Villas-Boas Former Chelsea boss hospitalised after car crash...bullet
4 E.K Afranie Dong Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 GHALCA 8 Medeama get easy win over Hearts of Oakbullet
6 G8 Dreams FC stun Kotoko in Kumasibullet
7 Cristiano Ronaldo Nike produces another special pair of...bullet
8 Video Asamoah Gyan's kids turn rappersbullet
9 Nana Agyemang Sports Analyst wants license to start...bullet
10 Black Stars John Mensah will struggle if he doesn’t...bullet

Top Videos

1 Football The 10 most expensive football transfers of all timebullet
2 Football Essien warns Chelseabullet
3 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
4 Football Jordan Ayew's Swansea City manager sackedbullet
5 Football Kane breaks scoring record.bullet
6 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
7 Football 7 controversial Black Stars moments in 2017bullet
8 Football 3D video highlights of City vs Spursbullet

Football

(From L) Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa, Neymar and Thiago Silva, seen during a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on December 4, 2017, on the eve of an UEFA Champions League match
Ligue 1 Buoyed by cup wins, PSG resume competition title march
Barcelona players pose before the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona January 11, 2018
Barcelona Testing Anoeta trip awaits reinforced team
Chelsea's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stretches for the ball during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal January 3, 2018
Courtois Keeper urges Chelsea to show killer instinct
Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Dele Alli (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Burnley December 23, 2017
Daniel Levy Spurs chief says Kane, Alli not for sale