news

Former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma has been going through emotional trauma after he was reportedly duped by an unknown pastor.

Oruma who made several millions of Naira during his playing days is now broke after he was defrauded by a fake man of God and in the process lost a whopping sum of N1.2 billion.

The new development of the ex-Olympique Marseille star man has emerged just a month after Emmanuel Eboue revealed he has lost everything he toiled for all these years to his ex-wife, following a bitter divorce.

READ MORE: Two Ghanaian footballers roam the streets after being duped by pastor

Oruma’s close friend, Emakpor Dibofun is quoted to have told Complete Sports that the former Super Eagles star is yet to recover from the fortune he lost to fraudsters.

Dibofun said: “Wilson Oruma hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped.

“He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement,” he said.

The 41-year-old played for RC Lens, Nancy, Samsunspor, Nimes, Servette, Sochaux, Marseille and Guingamp, and Kavala FC of Greece before hanged up his boots in November 2010.

He featured for Nigeria from the junior teams to the senior national football team while playing with the likes of Kanu and Okocha.

Oruma was part of the Nigerian team that won gold at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup and gold in football at the 1996 Summer Olympics, couple with bronze medals in both the 2002 and 2006 African Cup of Nations.