How FA Prez created a company to get a cut in a $15m sponsorship deal


The company created by Nyantakyi proposed to charge between 20 and 25 as a fee for helping the Ghana Premier League get the sponsorship deal.

For many Ghanaian football fans, June 6 will go down as one of the most relevant dates in Ghana football if only the nation will learn its lessons.

In time past the Ghana Football Association has almost always dared people who accuse the association of corruption to present evidence.

Evidence, or the lack of it, that has reportedly caused suspensions at media houses, lawsuits and many more.Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the president of the Ghana Football Association has taken much of the corruption stick at the leader of the association.

Being the front man to tell Ghanaians how the GFA struggles to get sponsorship for Ghana’s topflight football, Anas Aremeyah Anas expose on how Mr Nyantakyi tried to get his cut from a sponsorship deal seems bizarre for someone who has always defended himself as not being corrupt.

The expose tells a story of how a $15 million Ghana Premier League went down.Nyantakyi allegedly proposed to create a company (NAMAX) to act as an agent to help with the Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal.

President Nyantaki then drafts a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and signs on behalf of the company created, NAMAX.

As the president of the Ghana Premier League, his action was a breach of the code of ethics of the GFA, CAF and FIFA.

The Ghana Premier League recently signed a sponsorship deal with Zylofon Cash, a product of Zylofon Media.

