How Nyantakyi contracted Anas to investigate the GFA revealed


How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed

The Ghana Football Association in 2015 contracted ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate some alleged rot among officials of the association.

play
President of the Ghana League Clubs Association GHALCA, Cudjoe Fianoo has revealed that the Ghana Football Association in 2015 contracted ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate some alleged rot among officials of the association.

This according to Mr. Fianoo, was a suggestion by the then President of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi at one of their meetings to employ the services of the ace investigator as the wrong perception about the FA was gradually gaining grounds.

His revelation follows the latest exposé by Anas, titled "#Number 12; when greed and misconduct becomes the norm", which was premiered in Accra on the 6th and 7th of June.

READ ALSO: Ghana FA call off all local football games

The video which captured several Ghanaian FA officials including the FA President and some referees engaging in corrupt activities, has led to the dissolution of the GFA by president Akufo-Addo and a subsequent resignation by FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking to Bernard Avle, the host of Point of view, a current affairs talk show, Mr. Fianoo said ExCo has always known that the country’s local football was played at the mercy of match official and it was therefore necessary for something to be done to clear the association of the perceived rot Ghanaians associate it with.

“At one of our ExCo meetings we all accepted the fact that our football was being played at the mercy of match officials. So a decision was taken that we should do something about it. The president himself offered that being a good friend of Anas he was going to engage him that was in September 2015.

I was then the chairman of the media commission of the fa so when I came out of that meeting I was supposed to brief the media the highlights of the meeting so I mentioned it. I told them that now the FA was going to engage the services of Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The minutes of that meeting are there. Then the spokesman of the FA, Saani also came and confirmed it, he even said Anas has been contacted.”

READ ALSO: GFA offices declared a crime scene

Since the premiere of the documentary, Ghanaians have expressed outrage and disappointment in football officials and the FA, with many demanding for heads to roll. The Tiger Eye PI team, led by the award winning journalist have also announced their decision to take steps to nullify last season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

Anas is also suing the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong for 25 million cedis for some libelous comments allegedly made against him.

Mr Agyapong since news of an exposé by Anas was announced, launched a media attack on the journalist, accusing him of tax evasion, invasion of privacy, blackmail, and many more whilst demanding that the video must not be aired.

But the lawsuit which was filed on June 8 is requesting Mr. Agyapong to appear in court within eight days or in default, judgment may be given against him without further notice.

 

credit: Ghanaweb

