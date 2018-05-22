How Twitter reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyie’s arrest order

news

Nana Akuffo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana has ordered the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Anas exposé.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is believed to have engaged in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

The directive follows an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

However, this has sparked another social media conversation and Twitter is already buzzing with numerous tweets or this presidential order.

Here are some tweets.

