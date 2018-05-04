Home > Sports > Football >

I haven’t promised not to seek re-election- Kwesi Nyantakyi


The GFA President in a latest interview says he is yet to decide whether to contest for the 2019 GFA presidency or not.

Kwesi Nyantakyi says he didn’t promise that he won't to seek re-election in the 2019 GFA presidential election.

Nyantakyi, 48 has been the GFA boss since 2005, serving his term in office.

The Wa All Stars owner and bankroller stated last year that he won’t seek re-election in the 2019 GFA presidential election.

''Somehow, somewhere I will quit, I believe that a time will come that I will have to put down my tools, take off my boots and probably put on a different boot," he told Joy FM.

''I have announced already that after the end of my current term [2019], I will not contest.''

But appears Nyantakyi is contemplating to have a change of mind and in a latest interview he has stated that he is yet to make a decision on the next GFA election.

“I haven’t made any comment on 2019. I will give a comment at the right time, and we can spend about three hours talking about 2019, so we should wait for the right time," Neat FM.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi’s former Vice President George Afriyie who declared his intention to vie for the GFA presidency has started his campaign.

