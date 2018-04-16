Home > Sports > Football >

I was eager to play for Swansea once again -Jordan Ayew


Jordan Ayew has stated he was eager to come back in action for Swansea City as he helped a rescue a point for his side

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew says he was eager to play for Swansea City once more after scoring a goal against Everton.

Jordan Ayew served a three match ban after picking up a red card against Huddersfield town and returned to score an equalizer against Everton to ensure the Welsh side grab a point to help them out in the relegation battle.

Jordan Ayew speaking after the game did state that he had wanted to return to the Swansea fold since his suspension in a post-match press conference did state that he had always wanted to return.

He also did state that he will try hard to help the side stay up

“I was itching to get back because with the three games plus the international break, it has been a month since I have played,” he said.

“It is good to be back, but the most important thing is that we keep going forward and continue to get the points.

“I will keep working hard. I never give up. I will fight to the end and we will continue to do our best for Swansea to stay in the league.”

Swansea City are 17 on the league but will look to keep themselves above water since their one place above the relegation zone.

