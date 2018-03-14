I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey

news

Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey has said he will not allow his son to follow his line of career choice as boxing is a dangerous profession.

The Ghanaian middleweight boxer has a record of 39 wins out of 45 bouts but will still not encourage others to enter the ring to make a living.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Clottey said:

“I have a son in the US, I will kill him if he decides to be a boxer. Even my friend, I will not advice him to be a boxer. That’s why I always tell people not to be jealous of boxers because our job is too tough. Boxing is natural, there’s no artificial.

“Everything you see is real. Sometimes after the rounds 5 and round 6 we feel like giving up but we go on because of we have to behave like men.

“I learnt it when I was a child but I have grown to realize that it is too serious. There’s no joke in boxing. All the blows are real. Boxing is too much of a work and I will never advice anyone to become a boxer."

The Ghanaian boxer is not the only one in the profession who has that idea. Anthony Joshua has also previously said he will never let his son follow his footsteps as boxing ‘ain’t a job’ but just ‘crazy’.