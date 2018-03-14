Home > Sports > Football >

I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey


Crazy Job I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey

Joshua Clottey does not want his son to follow his choice of career and here's why.

  • Published:
I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey play

I will kill my son if he tries boxing - Joshua Clottey
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey has said he will not allow his son to follow his line of career choice as boxing is a dangerous profession.

The Ghanaian middleweight boxer has a record of 39 wins out of 45 bouts but will still not encourage others to enter the ring to make a living.

Speaking in an interview with UTV, Clottey said:

“I have a son in the US, I will kill him if he decides to be a boxer. Even my friend, I will not advice him to be a boxer. That’s why I always tell people not to be jealous of boxers because our job is too tough. Boxing is natural, there’s no artificial.

Joshua Clottey play

Joshua Clottey

 

“Everything you see is real. Sometimes after the rounds 5 and round 6 we feel like giving up but we go on because of we have to behave like men.

READ MORE: Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video)

“I learnt it when I was a child but I have grown to realize that it is too serious. There’s no joke in boxing. All the blows are real. Boxing is too much of a work and I will never advice anyone to become a boxer."

The Ghanaian boxer is not the only one in the profession who has that idea. Anthony Joshua has also previously said he will never let his son follow his footsteps as boxing ‘ain’t a job’ but just ‘crazy’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Christian Atsu in collaboration with Arms Around The Child to host Black Stars gala Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu in collaboration with Arms Around The Child to host Black Stars gala
Football: West Ham vow life bans for pitch invaders Football West Ham vow life bans for pitch invaders
Football: Sky suspends TV pundit Carragher for rest of the reason Football Sky suspends TV pundit Carragher for rest of the reason
2018 CAF Women's Cup OF Nations: Women's Championship to be launched on March 23- LOC Chairperson 2018 CAF Women's Cup OF Nations Women's Championship to be launched on March 23- LOC Chairperson
Football: Violence-ridden Greek football in danger of 'Grexit': FIFA Football Violence-ridden Greek football in danger of 'Grexit': FIFA
Football: Braehmer plans legal challenge to force Smith bout Football Braehmer plans legal challenge to force Smith bout

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this seasonbullet
2 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
3 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus...bullet
4 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
5 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
6 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on...bullet
7 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Manchester suffer 1-2 home defeat...bullet
9 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
10 Champions League Conte and Valverde go head-to-head as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Watch how Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1...bullet

Football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is under fire after his team were knocked out of the Champions League
Football Mourinho under fire after Man Utd's meek Euro exit
Black Stars Latif Blessing will not play for the USA-George Afriyie
Adidas is standing by its sponsorship of Russia 2018 despite a row over the poisoning of an ex-spy
Football No plan to boycott Russia World Cup over spy poisoning: Adidas
CAF Champions League Aduana Stars name 18-man squad including assaulted Elvis Opoku and Sasraku