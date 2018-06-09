Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong


Anas Expose 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

According to the MP, it will accord him the opportunity to unmask the journalist whom he says has been a thorn in peoples flesh in the country.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is happy ace investigative journalist; Anas Aremeyaw Anas has sued him in court.

According t him, it will accord him the opportunity to unmask the journalist whom he says has been a thorn in peoples flesh in the country.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a GH¢25m suit against the vociferous legislator for defamation.

This comes after Ken Agyapong launched a one-man campaign against his latest investigative piece about corruption in football.

Aside discrediting Anas’ work, the Assin Central MP also accused him of being a “thief, blackmailer and an extortionist”.

This has angered Anas who is respected across the globe because of his resolve to uncover the rot and expose corrupt people in society.

To clear his name and reputation, he is seeking court redress to ensure the outspoken MP backs his claims with evidence.

But an unrepentant Ken Agyapong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said he is very elated about the suit.

“I’m very happy because I will get the opportunity to expose Anas in court for Ghanaians to know that he is not a saint” he stated.

Even more importantly, Ken Agyapong said is to ensure Anas meets him in court without his mask so that he can look him in the eye and “tell him he [Anas] is a thief”.

The self-confessed ‘filthy rich’ MP said GH¢25m damages Anas is seeking in court is “peanuts” but he will win the case in court.

Ken Agyapong added that, even without a lawyer, he will win the defamation suit against him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose: How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed
Anas Expose: Ghana FA call off all local football games Anas Expose Ghana FA call off all local football games
Anas Expose: GFA offices declared a crime scene Anas Expose GFA offices declared a crime scene
Football: Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted Wolrd Cup soothsayer Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted Wolrd Cup soothsayer
Football: How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football
Football: Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems Football Neymar's Brazil look strong as Germany, Argentina tackle problems

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
4 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghanabullet
5 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
6 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
9 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Asamoah Gyan & Baffuor Gyan were...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Vuong Hong Nhat has been making the trophy replicas since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa
Football Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast in Vietnam
Coffee shop owners are hoping to recoup their investment in TV subscriptions by pulling in football fans to watch the World Cup
Football beIN or not beIN, sport TV contracts a must for football-mad Egypt
#Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition that resulted in FIFA ban
More to come: England hope Raheem Sterling will deliver on his potential in Russia
Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10