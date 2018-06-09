'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is happy ace investigative journalist; Anas Aremeyaw Anas has sued him in court.

According t him, it will accord him the opportunity to unmask the journalist whom he says has been a thorn in peoples flesh in the country.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a GH¢25m suit against the vociferous legislator for defamation.

This comes after Ken Agyapong launched a one-man campaign against his latest investigative piece about corruption in football.

Aside discrediting Anas’ work, the Assin Central MP also accused him of being a “thief, blackmailer and an extortionist”.

This has angered Anas who is respected across the globe because of his resolve to uncover the rot and expose corrupt people in society.

To clear his name and reputation, he is seeking court redress to ensure the outspoken MP backs his claims with evidence.

But an unrepentant Ken Agyapong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said he is very elated about the suit.

“I’m very happy because I will get the opportunity to expose Anas in court for Ghanaians to know that he is not a saint” he stated.

Even more importantly, Ken Agyapong said is to ensure Anas meets him in court without his mask so that he can look him in the eye and “tell him he [Anas] is a thief”.

The self-confessed ‘filthy rich’ MP said GH¢25m damages Anas is seeking in court is “peanuts” but he will win the case in court.

Ken Agyapong added that, even without a lawyer, he will win the defamation suit against him.