In Kumasi :  Hearts win Ghana@60 anniversary after holding Kotoko to goalless draw

Hearts of Oak managed to hold Asante Kotoko to goalless draw on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

However, the Accra giants left Kumasi with the prestigious trophy, by virtue of winning the first leg 3-1 in Accra couple of months ago.

The game played on the eve of Christmas failed to produce a goal after the two giants had battled for 90 minutes.

Sadick Adams, who bagged a hat-trick against Hearts to help the Porcupine Warriors win the FA Cup last two months in Tamale got injured and he was rushed to the hospital to the hospital after the game.

It would be recalled that the scorers for Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana@60 anniversary game were Kwame Kizito, Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak, whereas Awal Mohammed was Kotoko’s scorer.