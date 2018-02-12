news

Paul Dogboe, who happens to be the father of Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has sued Emanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe to the tune of GHC 1 million for defamation of character.

Isaac Dogboe and Gameboy are emerging as the biggest boxing rivals in the country at the moment and the latter fueled the rivalry by throwing a challenge to the former after defeating the Argentine David Saucedo last month.

Asamoah Gyan is even quoted saying he would make the prize money available for the two boxers to battle it out.

Gameboy who is determined for a fight against Dogboe has allegedly accused Isaac Dogboe’s father of defrauding some prominent Ghanaian personalities.

"He has been going round defrauding people, Ibrahim Mahama, he defrauded him. He goes around with his son promising to do this or that and absconds. He recently defrauded someone also in the volta region," Tagoe was quoted in the suit as saying on Happy FM.

Isaac Dogboe’s who wasn’t pleased with the comment of the IBO Lightweight champion has sued Gyan’s boxer

In a statement of claim, a copy of which the Graphic Sports has, Paul Dogboe, is seeking GH¢1 million in damages and a perpetual injunction from the court restraining the Defendant (Tagoe) from further publishing or causing to be published the said defamatory statement against the boxer’s father.

He also wants an order directed at the Tagoe to render an apology and retract his defamatory statements in a national newspaper.