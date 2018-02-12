Home > Sports > Football >

Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m


Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for GHC 1m

Gameboy has been sued for defamation of character by the father of Isaac Dogboe

  • Published:
play READ MORE: Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paul Dogboe, who happens to be the father of Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has sued Emanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe to the tune of GHC 1 million for defamation of character.

Isaac Dogboe and Gameboy are emerging as the biggest boxing rivals in the country at the moment and the latter fueled the rivalry by throwing a challenge to the former after defeating the Argentine David Saucedo last month.

Asamoah Gyan is even quoted saying he would make the prize money available for the two boxers to battle it out.

Gameboy who is determined for a fight against Dogboe has allegedly accused Isaac Dogboe’s father of defrauding some prominent Ghanaian personalities.

"He has been going round defrauding people, Ibrahim Mahama, he defrauded him. He goes around with his son promising to do this or that and absconds. He recently defrauded someone also in the volta region," Tagoe was quoted in the suit as saying on Happy FM.

READ MORE: Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death

Isaac Dogboe’s who wasn’t pleased with the comment of the IBO Lightweight champion has sued Gyan’s boxer

In a statement of claim, a copy of which the Graphic Sports has, Paul Dogboe, is seeking GH¢1 million in damages and a perpetual injunction from the court restraining the Defendant (Tagoe) from further publishing or causing to be published the said defamatory statement against the boxer’s father.

He also wants an order directed at the Tagoe to render an apology and retract his defamatory statements in a national newspaper.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: War amputee footballers tackle, shoot, score in rebel-held Syria Football War amputee footballers tackle, shoot, score in rebel-held Syria
Football: The master Ronaldo against the pretender Neymar Football The master Ronaldo against the pretender Neymar
Football: Big-spending PSG still trailing in Real's financial shadow Football Big-spending PSG still trailing in Real's financial shadow
Football: Zidane fighting for future in PSG Champions League tie Football Zidane fighting for future in PSG Champions League tie
Football: Conte relieved to have striker solutions in Giroud, Morata Football Conte relieved to have striker solutions in Giroud, Morata
Premier League: Chelsea thrash West Bromwich Albion o move fourth Premier League Chelsea thrash West Bromwich Albion o move fourth

Recommended Videos

Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death
Majeed Warris: Majeed Warris' wife gives birth to a bouncing baby boy (photos) Majeed Warris Majeed Warris' wife gives birth to a bouncing baby boy (photos)



Top Articles

1 Matt Ritchie Winger strikes to stun lacklustre Unitedbullet
2 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter Imani, the other...bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 CAF Confederations Cup This crazy continental cup game in Ghana...bullet
5 Isaac Dogboe’s father sues Asamoah Gyan’s boxer ‘Gameboy’ for...bullet
6 English Premier League The date Manchester City can win the...bullet
7 English Premier League Ayew brothers feature as Swansea pip...bullet
8 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
9 Love In The Air 9 photos of Prince Boateng and Melissa...bullet
10 Albert Adomah Ghanaian winger registers record goal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Eden Hazard's brace eases the pressure on under-fire Chelsea manager Antonio Conte
Football Conte thanks Chelsea fans as Hazard double eases pressure
Giorgio Chiellini wants help in keeping Harry Kane quiet
Football Chiellini says it will take all Juventus to stop Kane
Clarence Seedorf, pictured in 2016, is the only player in history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs
Football Seedorf suffers losing start as Deportivo coach
Captain Kompany urged Man City to finally launch a serious tilt at the Champions League title
Football Time is now for City in Europe - Kompany