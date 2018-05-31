Home > Sports > Football >

Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari's goal


Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal against Juventus

The Ghanaian scored against Juventus while playing for AC Milan in 2012, yet it was disallowed.

Retired Italian Paolo Tagliavento has revealed that his biggest mistake was disallowing Sulley Muntari’s goal against Juventus in 2012.

The 32-year-old’s header should have handed AC Milan a victory against the Bianconeri’s at a time the game was one all, but Paolo Tagliavento who thought the ball didn’t cross the goal line ruled it out, despite agitation from the playing body of the seven times champions of Europe.

Six years on, the retired Italian referee has admitted that Sulley Muntari’s goal should have stood

“Muntari’s goal against Juve (in 2011) was my worst mistake; today I could have avoided it in a few seconds.”

“Mourinho’s handcuffs gesture was not pleasant. It only annoyed me for a second because after the game everybody said that I officiated the game very well. After 15 years and 221 games I know many players very well. We respect each other.”

