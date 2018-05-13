Home > Sports > Football >

Jonathan Mensah is the third-highest-paid defender in MLS


Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the third-highest-paid defender in MLS

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is the Major League Soccer's third-highest-paid defender with an annual salary of  US$ 868,996.

The Ghana international, also the club's second-highest-paid player, is behind New England’s Claude Dielna (US $909,861) and the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Jorgen Skjelvik (US$ 1,000,000).

This was after the Major League Soccer Players' Association went through its biannual process of releasing player salary information.

Ghana international Harrison Afful is the fifth highest-paid Crew player with a salary of US$ 335,599.96

Midfielder Mohammed Abu earns US$ 181,258 and defender Lalas Abubakar is on a US$ 75,750.04 salary.

