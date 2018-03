news

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, was sent off during Swansea City's away game against Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew was given his marching orders after just 11 minutes for a dangerous tackle of Jonathan Hogg.

The red card means the in-form striker will miss the FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspurs next weekend.

Ayew has scored three goals in his last four games for Swansea City.