Journalist hospitalized after emulating Ronaldo’s bicycle kick


Manuel Sanchez learnt his lessons the hard way when he tried to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus grabbed the headlines last week and an Argentine journalist in an attempt to copy it ended up hurting himself.

Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 0-3 in Turin, with the World Player of the Year, scoring a brace- the second by way of an amazing overhead kick to establish himself as the greatest scorer I recent times.

Several people have shown their admiration for the Portuguese skipper’s goal against the ‘Old Ladies’ of the Italian Serie A and a journalist called Sanchez in an attempt to do his own version of the overhead kick ended up in the hospital instead.

Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick against Juventus meant he became the first player to score in 10 consecutive UEFA Champions League games and remains the competition's all-time top goal scorer with 119 goals.

Ronaldo will be looking to add to his record on Wednesday night as Real Madrid host Juventus, with the tie all but settled following Real's 3-0 victory in Turin last week.

 

